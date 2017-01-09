TUSD to take $250,000 hit thanks to vandalism at Pueblo Magnet H - Tucson News Now

TUSD to take $250,000 hit thanks to vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Unified School district will have to pay a $250,000 insurance deductible after vandals caused up to $1 million in damage to Pueblo Magnet High School.

Some students were directed to different classrooms on their first day back to school for the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 9.

The vandals seriously damaged up to 20 classrooms and the gymnasium on Jan. 3.

They set one classroom on fire, causing smoke damage in other rooms.

Workers have been trying to get as many classrooms repaired as possible since the crime.

The basketball court is so seriously damaged that it's affecting Pueblo's home basketball schedule.

The vandals ran water into the gym and that made the wood floor buckle in places. The floor is only two years old.

On Monday Pueblo had said freshman and junior varsity home basketball games had been canceled.

Pueblo said varsity boys and girls would play their home games at Amphitheater High School on Tuesday night, Jan. 10. Girls play at 5:30. Boys play at 7.

However, Pueblo has a small gymnasium the TUSD is getting ready for home games.

A TUSD spokeswoman said the smaller gym may be ready for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 games, but it's more likely it will be ready to go for the next home game on  Friday, Jan. 13.

As for the eight classrooms that are closed to students, the spokeswoman said repairs could take three weeks or longer.

There is no word yet on how long it will take to repair the gym floor.

Tucson police are still looking for the vandals.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

