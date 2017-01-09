Man gets 12 years in fatal Tucson crash

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Chandler police have released a disturbing video of shots fired at a tattoo parlor earlier this week. The video shows a little girl playing inside the shop. When she sits down in a chair, gunfire explodes, shattering the window right next to her.
Police say this was not a random home invasion, that the suspects were trying to steal narcotics.
A judge has allowed a delay in Joe Arpaio's criminal trial. The former sheriff's trial could now begin as late as June or July. Arpaio was originally scheduled to stand trial April 25 and faces up to six months in jail if convicted.
The husband of the House Minority Leader in the Arizona Legislature has been arrested following a fight with his wife, Democrat Rebecca Rios.
From sexual assault survivors, to family, friends and the community members who support them-- hundreds will gather for Take Back the Night in South Tucson on Wednesday.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
