Man gets 12 years in fatal Tucson crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Colin Patterson (Source: Tucson Police Department) Colin Patterson (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Rio "Amber Rose" Blackwell (Source: Family) Rio "Amber Rose" Blackwell (Source: Family)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The man convicted of hitting and killing a woman on Tucson's east side in 2015 has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Colin Patterson was sentenced to 12 years on manslaughter and endangerment charges but was credited with 455 days of time served.

On charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident, Patterson was placed on probation for five years. He was credited with time served on two DUI charges.

Authorities said Patterson hit 22-year-old Rio "Amber Rose" Blackwell with his vehicle as she sat on a bus bench in October 2015.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Patterson was traveling eastbound on Pima Street when he attempted to make a left turn. He lost control of the vehicle, hit a raised median and crossed the westbound lanes of Pima before hitting Blackwell, according to the TPD.

Blackwell died at the scene.

The TPD said Patterson fled the scene but was detained by residents in the area.

