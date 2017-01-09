Normal operations resume at Nogales Port of Entry

The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales has resumed normal operations as of Monday morning, Jan. 9.

For the second time in less than a week, the international border was forced to shut down over the weekend after disruptions from people protesting rising gas prices in Nogales, Sonora.

By Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, traffic heading into the US was back open but southbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic was still halted.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted this statement via twitter:

Just before 6 a.m Monday morning, all lanes were back open:

Travelers in and out of the US were directed to use the Mariposa Crossing, about 5 miles away.

Tucson News Now spoke with gas stations in Nogales over the weekend, they say they have been seeing a lot of business since people want to fill up their gas tanks in the US before crossing back.

The Mexican government has said with international oil prices rising, it had no choice but to let the prices rise about 20 percent.

The government is no longer controlling the price at the pump, instead allowing the market to set the price.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso hit a record low last week.

The country is bracing itself for what could happen when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week.

Trump has continued to threaten the country's trade policies.

Mexico imports more than half of its gasoline from the United States.

According to CBP, the Mariposa Crossing will remain open to both north- and southbound traffic, including buses during disruptions at the DeConcini Port.

