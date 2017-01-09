Portion of Colossal Cave Road closed due to gas line break

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has asked the state Attorney General for a legal opinion on whether it's legal for Pima and Maricopa counties to maintain a separate election system from the state.
There is no word on when the area will reopen.
If you're a veteran and want to use the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, or any VA, you can find out about wait times and quality of care on a new website.
Police say this was not a random home invasion, that the suspects were trying to steal narcotics.
Rep. Raul Grijalva and a conservation group have filed what they say is the first federal lawsuit against the proposed border wall.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
