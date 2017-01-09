Portion of Colossal Cave Road closed due to gas line break

A portion of Colossal Cave Road just north of Interstate 10 has been closed due to a gas line leak.

The Pima County Department of Transportation said the road is closed from Acacia Elementary School to Trotter Sister Drive.

Southwest Gas and Rincon Fire District are on the scene.

