Trump elige a su yerno Kushner como ‘ senior adviser’

El yerno Jared Kushner del Presidente –electo Donald Trump será nombrado ‘ senior adviser, medi reports indicate,.
Kushner de 35 años esta casado con Ivanka Trump y es un real estate investor, y dueño de New York Observer. Él le ha ayudado a Trump en su compañía.
Kusher compro el periódico cuando tenía 25 años por $10 millones dijo Harvard Crimson.
Trump fue criticado en noviembre cuando Ivanka Trump estaba en una junta del presidente- electo y con el Ministro Shinzo Abe de Japon , dijo el New York Times. Fotografías dijeron que Kushner solo estuvo presente para una parte de la junta.
Él es el hijo de Charles B. Kushner quien fue investigado por fraude en los impuestos y compañías ilegales.
