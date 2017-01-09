Nogales quiet after weekend protests in Mexico

Merchants looked out from their shops near the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, AZ to find few people on the sidewalks and streets Monday morning, Jan. 9. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The gunshots and property damage from protests in Nogales, Sonora over the weekend did not continue into the workweek.

Merchants looked out from their shops near the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, AZ on Monday morning, Jan. 9, to find few people on the sidewalks and streets.

One manager, who asked not to be identified, said his store was practically empty as the protests caused U.S Customs and Border Protection to temporarily close DeConcini crossing.

Teresita Ibañez crossed into the U.S. Monday afternoon. She said the fluid nature of the port opening and closing, then opening again worries her but not as much as the protest itself.

"We wanted to return to Mexico and it was closed," she said. "We couldn't cross so we were nervous because of what's happening. More than anything just worried about everyone's safety."

Family tells me they cross into Sonora regularly but protests have them worried about being mixed up in the demonstration w/ young daughter

Eliuth Sanchez said she waited to cross the border Monday in hopes the protest would be over and she could cross without a concern of being caught in the middle.

"I came and I said to my daughter, 'Oh I hope I make it OK. I hope I return quickly,'" she said. "I had to do it."

Both women said they've seen the port closed because of flooding, but never because of a protest.

