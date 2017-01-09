Nogales quiet after weekend protests in Mexico

"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."
"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."
It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.
It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
Secretary of State Michele Reagan has asked the state Attorney General for a legal opinion on whether it's legal for Pima and Maricopa counties to maintain a separate election system from the state.
Secretary of State Michele Reagan has asked the state Attorney General for a legal opinion on whether it's legal for Pima and Maricopa counties to maintain a separate election system from the state.
The suspect is described as a 25 to 35 year old man, about 5'10" tall, medium build with dark hair and light skin, according to a release from the TPD. In the surveillance photo the suspect has a tattoo on his right hand.
The suspect is described as a 25 to 35 year old man, about 5'10" tall, medium build with dark hair and light skin, according to a release from the TPD. In the surveillance photo the suspect has a tattoo on his right hand.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.