Arizona still in need of tax volunteers

With tax season just gearing up, it's not too late to volunteer. According to the Internal Revenue Service the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs and the IRS are still in need of volunteers.

“The VITA and TCE programs need Arizonans from across the state who are interested in taking a little time to learn about taxes and then helping others by preparing federal and state income tax returns for free,” said IRS spokesperson, Sharon Tubbs, in a recent release. “Volunteers are certified to prepare simple, non-business tax returns for people with low to moderate incomes. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to volunteer. There is a role for anyone who is interested, anyone who wants to help and give back to their community.”

Everyone is eligible to become a community tax volunteer and can help in many ways. Volunteers are needed to help electronically file tax returns, greet taxpayers, and help organize paperwork, as well as set up and keep running computer equipment used to electronically file tax returns, manage the tax site, and do quality review.

Training is free and available online, or can be scheduled in January. It covers how to prepare basic individual income tax returns, both federal and state and how to file these returns electronically.

Volunteer hours are flexible and the free tax help sites are located in community centers, libraries, schools, and other similar locations.

Interested in becoming a VITA or TCE volunteer - CLICK HERE.

