Arizona still in need of tax volunteers - Tucson News Now

Arizona still in need of tax volunteers

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Buffer/Pablo) (Source: Buffer/Pablo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

With tax season just gearing up, it's not too late to volunteer. According to the Internal Revenue Service the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs and the IRS are still in need of volunteers.  

“The VITA and TCE programs need Arizonans from across the state who are interested in taking a little time to learn about taxes and then helping others by preparing federal and state income tax returns for free,” said IRS spokesperson, Sharon Tubbs, in a recent release.  “Volunteers are certified to prepare simple, non-business tax returns for people with low to moderate incomes. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to volunteer. There is a role for anyone who is interested, anyone who wants to help and give back to their community.” 

Everyone is eligible to become a community tax volunteer and can help in many ways.  Volunteers are needed to help electronically file tax returns, greet taxpayers, and help organize paperwork, as well as set up and keep running computer equipment used to electronically file tax returns, manage the tax site, and do quality review.  

Training is free and available online, or can be scheduled in January.  It covers how to prepare basic individual income tax returns, both federal and state and how to file these returns electronically. 

Volunteer hours are flexible and the free tax help sites are located in community centers, libraries, schools, and other similar locations.  

Interested in becoming a VITA or TCE volunteer - CLICK HERE

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Thursday, April 13 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-13 04:18:33 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

  • South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-13 02:58:39 GMT
    South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

  • Mom thanks TFD paramedics who helped deliver her new bundle of joy

    Mom thanks TFD paramedics who helped deliver her new bundle of joy

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-04-13 02:16:15 GMT
    Greg Kisiel (pictured left) and John Grimes are both paramedics with the department and Baby Troy and his mom. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)Greg Kisiel (pictured left) and John Grimes are both paramedics with the department and Baby Troy and his mom. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.

    It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 8-year-old borrows family car, takes little sister to McDonald's

    8-year-old borrows family car, takes little sister to McDonald's

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-04-12 20:03:48 GMT
    An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday. (Source: WOIO)An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

    An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.  

    An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.  

  • Humongous Mexican cave spider with red fangs discovered

    Humongous Mexican cave spider with red fangs discovered

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-04-12 21:17:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-04-12 21:17:05 GMT

    A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.

    A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April remains 'happy, big and beautiful'

    Giraffe watch: April remains 'happy, big and beautiful'

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-04-12 08:32:04 GMT

    Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.

    Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly