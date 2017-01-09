Tombstone could make history again as first Second Amendment City

The intersection of Allen Street and 5th Street in the Tombstone Historic District. (Source: Public domain)

The historic city of Tombstone could make history again Tuesday night.

Mayor Dusty Escapule said Tombstone, may very well become the first city, town or municipality in the country to declare itself a Second Amendment City.

Escapule said he will read a proclamation during Tuesday night's city council meeting to make it official.

After some research, Tucson News Now has found only one other city to make a similar proclamation.

In September 2016, a Spokane Valley, Washington, councilman said they wanted Spokane Valley to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and "symbolically proclaim the city’s support for its citizens' right to keep and bear arms."

But the Spokane Valley proclamations hasn't happened yet.

Spokane Valley PIO Carolbelle Branch said the topic is on the pending agenda, but it had not been scheduled for discussion.

Dave Workman, with the Second Amendment Foundation in Bellevue, Washington, said he doesn't know of any city in the country to make a declaration like the one in Tombstone.

The following is the Tombstone proclamation, word for word:

America’s Second Amendment

WHEREAS, the Declaration of Independence state that people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, and;”

HEREAS, the Constitution of the United States is the Supreme Law of the Land, and;

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, and;

WHEREAS, the Supreme Court, in the District of Columbia v. Heller decision, affirmed that the right to keep and bear arms is unconnected to any service in a militia, and;

WHEREAS, City Council of Tombstone hereby proclaims the rights of the people to keep and bear arms as originally understood; in self-defense and preservation, and in defense of our community and country, and;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Dustin L. Escapule, do hereby proclaim that from this date forward, Tombstone shall be known as “America’s Second Amendment City” in full support of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 10th , day of January, 2017.

