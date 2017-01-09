Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Tucson

Tucson will vote on a resolution which calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company which profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.
Governor Ducey declared a statewide emergency Monday in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic, according to a release.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the street will reopen.
Recruiters will be hiring on the spot and potential employees are encouraged to arrive early, bring several resumes, and make sure to dress ready to interview.
State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.
A Louisville man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly trying to pull a 10-year-old girl out of a car window in downtown Louisville Sunday night.
