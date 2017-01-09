Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Tucson

Jobertising.com is holding several job fairs in Tucson in 2017. 

Tucson Sales, Finance, Healthcare & Customer Service Career Fair between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa (located at 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85745). 

Recruiters will be hiring on the spot and potential employees are encouraged to arrive early, bring several resumes, and make sure to dress ready to interview.  

Attendance is free for job seekers, an RSVP is suggested and can be done online HERE

Featured Companies/Exhibitors Include: Dun & Bradstreet, AAA Arizona, C3 Customer Contact Channels, Pima Federal Credit Union, Afni, Agero, Sunnyside Unified School District, American National, Jim Click Automotive, Cyracom Language Solutions, Caption Call, HDS Truck Driver Training, JW Starr Pass Resort & Spa and many more. 

There are several other career fairs being held on the following dates

  • Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - Tucson Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona, 85711.)
  • Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - Greater Tucson Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona, 85711.)
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - Greater Tucson Diversity Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona, 85711.)

