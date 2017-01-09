Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Tucson

There are several job fairs scheduled in Tucson in 2017.

Thursday, July 27 - Tucson Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Hilton Tucson, 7600 E. Broadway Boulevard.

For more information on how to register, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com or visit the National Career Fairs website HERE.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Tucson Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Recruiters will be hiring on the spot and potential employees are encouraged to arrive early, bring several resumes, and make sure to dress ready to interview.

Attendance is free for job seekers, an RSVP is suggested and can be done online HERE.

Featured Companies/Exhibitors Include: Dun & Bradstreet, AAA Arizona, C3 Customer Contact Channels, Pima Federal Credit Union, Afni, Agero, Sunnyside Unified School District, American National, Jim Click Automotive, Cyracom Language Solutions, Caption Call, HDS Truck Driver Training, JW Starr Pass Resort & Spa and many more.

There are several other career fairs being held on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Greater Tucson Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Greater Tucson Diversity Career Fair (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park located at 445 S. Alvernon Way.

