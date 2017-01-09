Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in Tucson

Work is completed earlier than expected on south side Tucson road construction, and traffic is reopened.
Several local agencies are working together Sunday night to rescue multiple mountain bikers stuck in Catalina State Park. Officials on scene told Tucson News Now reporter Morgan Kyrklund that they are possibly looking for six people.
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.
Tucson Police Detectives were able to determine that a white 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving at "a high rate of speed," headed eastbound, on Speedway Boulevard. The driver lost control of the car and veered into the desert area on the south side of the street.
Reports of shots fired in downtown Tucson brought multiple police cars to the area. Tucson Police Department officers told our photographer on scene that they received calls of gunshots in the area around the Ronstadt Transit Center on East Congress Street. The first reports were noticed on social media before 4:00 p.m. There were about three police cars and several officers at the bus depot investigating the reports, around 4:30 p.m. The area is blocked off with crime tape w...
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
Three children have been injured in an accident on Highway 18, near Rock Hill Road, in Rankin County. A juvenile possibly has head injuries and a 4-month-old and a toddler were also injured.
