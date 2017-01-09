Man hit by police cruiser sentenced to 21 years in prison - Tucson News Now

breaking

Man hit by police cruiser sentenced to 21 years in prison

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The man who went on a citywide crime spree and was stopped when he was hit by a police cruiser in Marana will spend the next 21 years in prison.

Mario Valencia was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 9, for his convictions on several charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and arson.

His case made national headlines when a Marana police officer rammed him with his cruiser after police say he had just stolen a gun from a nearby Walmart and fired a shot into the air.

MORE: Police investigate possible crime spree

The officer was cleared of using excessive force.

MORE: Marana police find officer's use of force justified, reasonable

It was all caught on dash cam video.

MORE: Marana police video shows cruiser ram crime spree suspect

Valencia was convicted of robbing a convenience store and a Walmart, and breaking into a home and a church in February.

Right before he was hit by the cruiser Valencia held a rifle to his head and fired at least one shot into the air.

