Man hit by police cruiser sentenced to 21 years in prison

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
Police are increasingly using GPS tracking darts that allow them to find suspects' cars and avoid chases.
The suspect is described as a 25 to 35 year old man, about 5'10" tall, medium build with dark hair and light skin, according to a release from the TPD. In the surveillance photo the suspect has a tattoo on his right hand.
Chandler police have released a disturbing video of shots fired at a tattoo parlor earlier this week. The video shows a little girl playing inside the shop. When she sits down in a chair, gunfire explodes, shattering the window right next to her.
A judge has allowed a delay in Joe Arpaio's criminal trial. The former sheriff's trial could now begin as late as June or July. Arpaio was originally scheduled to stand trial April 25 and faces up to six months in jail if convicted.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.
