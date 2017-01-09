New mid-rise apartment building coming to downtown Tucson - Tucson News Now

New mid-rise apartment building coming to downtown Tucson

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
(Source: The Davis Experience) (Source: The Davis Experience)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A new six-story mid-rise apartment building is coming to downtown Tucson.

The project, called “RendezVous,” will be built right next to the One South Church office tower at the northwest corner of Broadway and Stone.

According to the development project manager, Scott Rathbun of Aerie Development, the Ben’s Bells murals on the property will be saved and relocated.

He estimated rent will be in the range of anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 a month.

The ground level floor will be commercial space for restaurants and retail. He explained the two types of target tenants will be very different from each other.

“What we’re finding in downtown right now from those that are adjacent to us that it’s almost 50-50 of young millennials as well as the older retirement age folks,” said Rathbun. “It’s folks coming from big cities that love downtown Tucson, they love the weather, but they really need the excitement. People that are ready to leave the responsibilities of owning their own home, maintaining their own home, and dealing with all those other issues that go along with it.”

Rathbun told Tucson News Now he hopes to break ground before summer. The goal is to finish construction and have the 100 upscale one and two-bedroom units ready to move in by late 2018.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:37:21 GMT
    South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

  • Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:22 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:22:02 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

  • breaking

    Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca

    Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:19:27 GMT
    Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly