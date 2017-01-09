New mid-rise apartment building coming to downtown Tucson

A new six-story mid-rise apartment building is coming to downtown Tucson.

The project, called “RendezVous,” will be built right next to the One South Church office tower at the northwest corner of Broadway and Stone.

According to the development project manager, Scott Rathbun of Aerie Development, the Ben’s Bells murals on the property will be saved and relocated.

Here's the exact spot where the six-story building will go. #Tucson Source: Googles Map pic.twitter.com/c8DyQ4rDJO — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 10, 2017

He estimated rent will be in the range of anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 a month.

The ground level floor will be commercial space for restaurants and retail. He explained the two types of target tenants will be very different from each other.

“What we’re finding in downtown right now from those that are adjacent to us that it’s almost 50-50 of young millennials as well as the older retirement age folks,” said Rathbun. “It’s folks coming from big cities that love downtown Tucson, they love the weather, but they really need the excitement. People that are ready to leave the responsibilities of owning their own home, maintaining their own home, and dealing with all those other issues that go along with it.”

Rathbun told Tucson News Now he hopes to break ground before summer. The goal is to finish construction and have the 100 upscale one and two-bedroom units ready to move in by late 2018.

