Senior at local high school is making a big splash in the science world

Amanda Minke, a senior at Immaculate High School, is setting out to help the lives of others through a project she's been working on since freshman year.

She's developed a filter that uses algae to remove lead from water. It's a project she started as a freshman and has improved on with countless hours of work and support from her family and science teacher.

Minke found out last week that she is one of 300 students to move forward in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. She's one of 1,800 applicants in this nationwide competition.

She is the only student from southern Arizona and is one of just five throughout the state to move forward. She'll find out on Tuesday, Jan. 24 if she is one of 40 finalists who will compete in Washington, D.C. in March.

Her work with this project has brought her recognition in international competitions as well. She's competed in the Southern Arizona Science and Engineering Fair, the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair, and the International Science and Engineering Fair.

"Being up there and being in the atmosphere, being around kids that are curing cancer, who are building robotic arms, doing some of the craziest stuff on the planet is just incredible," said Minke, whose passion for clean water started back when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.

"The people, even though they were surrounded by water, there were standing on the rooftops surrounded by water, they couldn't drink any of it. As a little five year old, I couldn't understand that what so ever. Why are they shipping in bottled water?" Minke said.

In 8th grade, Minke said she built a filter tailored towards Kenya.

Even with the awards, recognition, and full scholarship to the University of Arizona, Minke said her sights are set on helping others.

"I'm going to work really hard this year to get this project off into the world because that's what the project was built for. That's what the project needs. If it doesn't go anywhere, what's the point of doing it?"

Minke will be heading to the University of Arizona to study hydrology and engineering on a full scholarship.

