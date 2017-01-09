Silver Alert canceled for missing Saddlebrooke man

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The missing 86-year-old man from Saddlebrooke has been found safe.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Richard Morrison was reported missing by his wife at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

He was seen at 3 p.m. driving away from his house in the 63000 block of East Desert Peak.

He was stopped by a deputy Tuesday morning around 6:35 a.m. while driving on westbound Interstate 8.

Morrison has been diagnosed with dementia and is originally from Rhode Island.

Deputies believed he may have been looking for places related to Rhode Island.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

He'll be reunited with his family Tuesday.

