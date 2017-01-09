Silver Alert canceled for missing Saddlebrooke man

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
According to a news release from PCC, the board approved on Wednesday, April 12, a tuition increase of $3 per credit hour for in-state and non-resident students.
A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.
Arizona Wildcats freshman guard Rawle Alkins said he will declare for the NBA Draft, but not sign with an agent.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.
