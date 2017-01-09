Silver Alert canceled for missing Saddlebrooke man - Tucson News Now

breaking

Silver Alert canceled for missing Saddlebrooke man

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
86-year-old Richard Morrison (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) 86-year-old Richard Morrison (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The missing 86-year-old man from Saddlebrooke has been found safe. 

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Richard Morrison was reported missing by his wife at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.  

He was seen at 3 p.m. driving away from his house in the 63000 block of East Desert Peak.

He was stopped by a deputy Tuesday morning around 6:35 a.m. while driving on westbound Interstate 8. 

Morrison has been diagnosed with dementia and is originally from Rhode Island.

Deputies believed he may have been looking for places related to Rhode Island.  

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

He'll be reunited with his family Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

    UPDATE: Range Fire near Ft. Huachuca 50 percent contained

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

  PCC approves tuition increases for 2017-18

    According to a news release from PCC, the board approved on Wednesday, April 12, a tuition increase of $3 per credit hour for in-state and non-resident students.

    Judge denies request to delay Watson sentencing

    A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.

