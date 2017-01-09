Community Food Bank of southern AZ offers 'Super Citrus Saturdays'

"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."
"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."
The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s.
The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.
It is “a rarity” for a birth to happen in the back of a medic truck, and that most of the time mothers are able to make it safely to the hospital before the baby is born, according to Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.