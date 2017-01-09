Community Food Bank of southern AZ offers 'Super Citrus Saturday - Tucson News Now

Community Food Bank of southern AZ offers 'Super Citrus Saturdays'

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona) (Source: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wondering what to do with that extra citrus?  Donate it!

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is offering the first of three 'Super Citrus Saturdays', where citrus tree owners can donate any excess grapefruit or oranges.  

“This donated fruit can bring such joy to people who may not be able to afford to add fresh produce to their diets,” said Community Food Bank CEO Michael McDonald, in a recent release. “It’s wonderful that our community is so willing to spend just a little extra time dropping off donations that would otherwise go to waste.”

Saturday, Jan. 28 is the first of these donation events.  People will be able to bring in their extra citrus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the following locations: 

  • Rillito Nursery & Garden Center (Orange Grove & La Cholla), 6303 N. La Cholla Boulevard
  • Wells Fargo Bank (Broadway & Swan), 4669 E. Broadway Boulevard

Trucks from the Community Food Bank will be there to accept the donations.  

Other dates/locations for donations are: 

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Wells Fargo, 6920 E. Sunrise
  • Ashley Home Store, Broadway and Pantano

Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Wells Fargo, Ajo/16th Ave
  • Wells Fargo, 3655 E. Grant Rd.

Those who are unable to make “Super Citrus Saturday” can drop off citrus donations at their local Community Food Bank location in Tucson, Marana, or Green Valley.

For questions or additional information, please contact Lou Medran at (520) 449-8340 or visit communityfoodbank.org/citrus.

During the 2016 citrus season, which runs from January through March, local-area residents donated over 124,000 pounds of citrus.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    South Tucson considering outsourcing police, fire departments

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:37:21 GMT
    South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)South Tucson City manager Sixto Molina speaking about offering police/fire services as city struggles with sales tax revenue. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

    "We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."

  • Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Community gathers for annual Take Back the Night

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:22 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:22:02 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

    The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s. 

  • breaking

    Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca

    Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-04-13 05:19:27 GMT
    Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly