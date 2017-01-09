Community Food Bank of southern AZ offers 'Super Citrus Saturdays'

Wondering what to do with that extra citrus? Donate it!

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is offering the first of three 'Super Citrus Saturdays', where citrus tree owners can donate any excess grapefruit or oranges.

“This donated fruit can bring such joy to people who may not be able to afford to add fresh produce to their diets,” said Community Food Bank CEO Michael McDonald, in a recent release. “It’s wonderful that our community is so willing to spend just a little extra time dropping off donations that would otherwise go to waste.”

Saturday, Jan. 28 is the first of these donation events. People will be able to bring in their extra citrus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the following locations:

Rillito Nursery & Garden Center (Orange Grove & La Cholla), 6303 N. La Cholla Boulevard

Wells Fargo Bank (Broadway & Swan), 4669 E. Broadway Boulevard

Trucks from the Community Food Bank will be there to accept the donations.

Other dates/locations for donations are:

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wells Fargo, 6920 E. Sunrise

Ashley Home Store, Broadway and Pantano

Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wells Fargo, Ajo/16th Ave

Wells Fargo, 3655 E. Grant Rd.

Those who are unable to make “Super Citrus Saturday” can drop off citrus donations at their local Community Food Bank location in Tucson, Marana, or Green Valley.

For questions or additional information, please contact Lou Medran at (520) 449-8340 or visit communityfoodbank.org/citrus.

During the 2016 citrus season, which runs from January through March, local-area residents donated over 124,000 pounds of citrus.

