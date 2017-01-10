TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
James Reeves, 32. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
The man who made national headlines after he was hit by a police cruiser has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. (Source: Marana Police Department)
TUSD is starting 2017 with a bill for $250,000 thanks to vandals who destroyed classrooms at Pueblo Magnet High School. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning, Tucson!

We got some headlines for you to read.

TOP STORIES

1. STABBING SUSPECT STILL ON THE LOOSE

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of South Shiela Avenue, according to Dept. Cody Gress of PCSD. http://tucsonne.ws/2ied19D

Deputies say two people were attacked early Monday morning, Jan. 9. 

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times.

His girlfriend, a 34-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies are now searching for 32-year-old James Reaves, who they say is the suspect and knew the victims.

Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

2. MAN HIT BY POLICE CRUISER GETS 21 YEARS BEHIND BARS

The man who went on a city-wide crime spree and was stopped when he was hit by a police cruiser in Marana will spend the next 21 years in prison. http://tucsonne.ws/2iZOOo4

Mario Valencia was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 9, for his convictions on several charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and arson.

His case made national headlines when a Marana police officer rammed him with his cruiser after police say he had just stolen a gun from a nearby Walmart and fired a shot into the air.

3. VANDALISM AT PUEBLO MAGNET TO COST TUSD $250K

The Tucson Unified School district will have to pay a $250,000 insurance deductible after vandals caused up to $1 million in damage to Pueblo Magnet High School. http://tucsonne.ws/2j36mQU

Some students were directed to different classrooms on their first day back to school for the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 9.

The vandals seriously damaged up to 20 classrooms and the gymnasium on Jan. 3.

They set one classroom on fire, causing smoke damage in other rooms.

Workers have been trying to get as many classrooms repaired as possible since the crime.

The basketball court is so seriously damaged that it's affecting Pueblo's home basketball schedule. The vandals ran water into the gym and that made the wood floor buckle in places. The floor is only two years old.

HAPPENING TODAY

Gov. Doug Ducey is laying his plans out for Arizona right here in Tucson.

He's set to speak before the Tucson Metro Chamber. 

He'll release his proposed budget later this week.

Ducey has touted Tucson as an area that's growing.

The governor says the city has tremendous job growth, and potential to become even more business friendly.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy today with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We'll slowly cool down as the week continues to the 60s by Sunday.

For the most part, the weather will stay pretty consistent throughout the week.

