Tucson city leaders offering new incentive to recruit police officers

“Opioid addiction knows no boundaries,” Special Agent Douglas W. Coleman, Phoenix division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said. “It affects every demographic. It affects rich, poor, black, white. It affects everybody.”
“Opioid addiction knows no boundaries,” Special Agent Douglas W. Coleman, Phoenix division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said. “It affects every demographic. It affects rich, poor, black, white. It affects everybody.”
Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will make it tougher for prosecutors and law enforcement to seize cash and property from people suspected of a crime, effectively overhauling the state's civil forfeiture laws despite opposition from state prosecutors. Ducey signed the measure after being caught between the state legislature and county prosecutors.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will make it tougher for prosecutors and law enforcement to seize cash and property from people suspected of a crime, effectively overhauling the state's civil forfeiture laws despite opposition from state prosecutors. Ducey signed the measure after being caught between the state legislature and county prosecutors.
A suspect was taken to the hospital and later died after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale on Wednesday evening.
A suspect was taken to the hospital and later died after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale on Wednesday evening.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
The man authorities said fired the fatal shot in the death of Border Patrol agent Brian A. Terry in 2010 is finally in custody.
Police are increasingly using GPS tracking darts that allow them to find suspects' cars and avoid chases.
Police are increasingly using GPS tracking darts that allow them to find suspects' cars and avoid chases.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.