Tucson city leaders offering new incentive to recruit police off - Tucson News Now

Tucson city leaders offering new incentive to recruit police officers

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ

Tucson police officers are getting the chance to make big bucks if they can recruit more people to the department. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Tucson City Council will vote to pay Tucson Police Department employees $3,000 if they successfully refer someone onto the force. 

This is the most money the department has ever rewarded.

Prior to this, it was $200.

Right now, TPD is struggling to hire and retain officers, and organizers of the program hope the incentive helps.

TPD officials say only 1 percent of people who start the application process actually become an officer.

An officer who gets someone through the academy and onto the force will be given the $3,000 dollars over an 18-month period.

