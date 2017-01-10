Sales tax increase inches closer in Tucson

Arizona Wildcats freshman guard Rawle Alkins said he will declare for the NBA Draft, but not sign with an agent.
"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of service that we've been providing to save money. We're not going to do that," said South Tucson City Manager Sixto Molina. "We're going to try to create a win-win situation and provide the same or better quality of service for less amount of money."
The event, called "Take Back the Night" has been held throughout the county since the 1970s.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
