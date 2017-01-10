Sales tax increase inches closer in Tucson

As the city of Tucson looks to increase the sales tax, Tucson News Now is getting an in-depth look at exactly where taxpayer dollars will go.

If the proposed half-cent sales tax increase moves forward in May, the city would get about $50 million in tax dollars each year.

The majority of that money - $150 million - would go towards public safety improvements.

That includes things like upgrading buildings, vehicles and training for both the police and fire departments.

The other 40 percent would go towards improving roads.

This includes major streets and some residential streets.

The city has already identified priority roads. They are illustrated in the map below:

A 2016 survey showed that the majority of taxpayers weren't fond of the hike, but as the decision gets closer, some say it might be a good idea.

"As Tucson grows, we need to expand our roads as well, so I definitely think it's a worthwhile investment in our community," said Chuck Burbank, a Tucson resident.

Dustin Austin said he is tired of driving on bad roads.

"The roads first and foremost, because I don't want to keep paying money on my car to have it repaired, tires, and I don't want to keep messing up my suspension so yes I would vote for it," Austin said.

But not everyone thinks paying more money is the answer.

"It's fine for the people who are working and can afford it, but in my situation, I'm on a fixed income and unemployed so raising the sales tax would be a burden on me," said Virginia Vivier a former police dispatcher who was laid-off a few years ago.

The city is working to finalize the wording on the ballot measure.

If the measure passes in May, the increase would start this summer and continue for five years.

