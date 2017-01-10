UPDATE: One dead, four hurt in serious crash on Houghton Road

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will reportedly return to school for his junior year.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
The family of Brian Terry, the Border Patrol agent shot to death in 2010, has released a statement in reaction to news of the arrest of the man suspected of the slaying.
According to a news release from PCC, the board approved on Wednesday, April 12, a tuition increase of $3 per credit hour for in-state and non-resident students.
A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.
