UPDATE: One dead, four hurt in serious crash on Houghton Road

One teen is dead and four other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area of Houghton and Andrada roads for a report of a rollover crash just after 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When they got there, they discovered two people had been ejected from the vehicle.

One of them, a 16-year-old student at Pantano High School, died at the scene.

The other, a 25-year-old who deputies determined was the driver, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Three other people in the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigators were able to determine that the driver of the vehicle passed in a no-passing zone and lost control after hitting a curb.

It rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in a desert area.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

