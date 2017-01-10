Man dies from injuries in Dec. 28 crash near PCC-West

One man died days after this single-vehicle crash on Dec. 28, 2016. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A man injured in a Dec. 28 crash on W. Anklam Road died on Jan. 7, according to Tucson police.

A news release from the Tucson Police Department identified the driver as 77-year-old James W. White.

According to the release, White was driving his car west on Anklam Road near Pima Community College West at about 11:30 a.m. when he drifted onto the road's shoulder and hit a block wall. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, police said.

White was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.

