Man dies from injuries in Dec. 28 crash near PCC-West

Here is another popular option for outdoor movie viewing - Cinema La Placita and this year it has a new home, the Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) at the Plaza of the Pioneers.
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will reportedly return to school for his junior year.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
The family of Brian Terry, the Border Patrol agent shot to death in 2010, has released a statement in reaction to news of the arrest of the man suspected of the slaying.
According to a news release from PCC, the board approved on Wednesday, April 12, a tuition increase of $3 per credit hour for in-state and non-resident students.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.
