Fairy tales come alive at Valley of the Moon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson Historic landmark is making fairy tales come alive.  

Valley of the Moon take visitors on exciting guided tours of the grounds. Wizard Zack Jarret stopped by Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about a FREE event for the entire family to enjoy.

Enjoy a magical adventure and help give back to kids in need. On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Valley of the Moon is holding the Beyond Storytelling event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They're collecting new and gently used children's books for Make Way for Books.

The Valley of the Moon is located at 2544 E. Allen Road.  For more information, check out their website.

