Tuesday's Tail: Neva

Neva is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who was brought to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray in early December.

He would do thrive in a home without children as he can be a bit scared of sudden movements.

Due to the length of time at PACC, Neva’s adoption fee has been waived.

He will go home with all vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit. A standard $17 license fee will apply.

Free bath and brush from Wags My Tail to whoever adopts our Tuesday's Tail.

