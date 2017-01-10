UAPD shares names, faces of people kicked off campus

These people have been issued an exclusionary order, which prohibits them from being present on all land and buildings owned or under the control of the University of Arizona or a specific location/s indicated. No reason for the ban was given by the UA Police Department.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose agency is prosecuting the lawman for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.
Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas has pleaded not guilty in connection with a hazing investigation Thomas entered the plea during a court appearance Thursday morning.
A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.
“Opioid addiction knows no boundaries,” Special Agent Douglas W. Coleman, Phoenix division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said. “It affects every demographic. It affects rich, poor, black, white. It affects everybody.”
Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will make it tougher for prosecutors and law enforcement to seize cash and property from people suspected of a crime, effectively overhauling the state's civil forfeiture laws despite opposition from state prosecutors. Ducey signed the measure after being caught between the state legislature and county prosecutors.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.
