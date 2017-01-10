UAPD shares names, faces of people kicked off campus

These people have been issued an exclusionary order, which prohibits them from being present on all land and buildings owned or under the control of the University of Arizona or a specific location/s indicated. No reason for the ban was given by the UA Police Department.

The names and faces of nearly 40 people not allowed on the University of Arizona, or at least some school buildings, are posted on the University of Arizona Police Department's website.

Offenses that prompt an exclusionary order can be as minor as disrupting the library or as serious as a criminal charge, but a person does not have to commit a crime to be ordered out, according to Sgt. Cindy Spasoff with UAPD.

She said orders can be limited to specific buildings on campus, like the library, or cover the entire university.

Police officers, university faculty or administrators can call for one, according to the order's description. They last a minimum of six months.

These orders are not for students or employees, but anyone who might be on the grounds of a public university and causing a problem.

Exclusionary orders at the university were created in 2006, and Spasoff said the technology is available now to post the offenders online for easier access to the public.

"If you see something, say something," she said. "We have officers on patrol but we rely on the public as well."

Djamel Benslimane, who was charged with sexual assault on Speedway Boulevard, is on the list. He's not allowed on university property until April 21, 2017, a year after his arrest.

Dean Saxton, better known as "Brother Dean" is also on the list. He's banned from campus through September 20, 2017. A year before that date, the controversial street preacher was arrested for assault on campus.

