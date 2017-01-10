Woman accused of intentionally burning child in hot bath release - Tucson News Now

breaking

Woman accused of intentionally burning child in hot bath released from jail

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Samantha Osteraas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Samantha Osteraas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Samantha Osteraas has been released from jail, according to officials.  She was released on Thursday, Jan. 26. 

Osteraas was arrested and is facing child abuse charges after detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department determined that her 5-year-old child's hot-water burns were not due to an accident.

According to a PCSD news release, 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas was arrested on Jan. 5. She was booked into the Pima County jail for two counts of child abuse.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

According to the PCSD release, deputies went to a home in the 2900 block of West Sun Ranch Trail on Dec. 29 for a report of a rescue follow-up. There they learned the child had sustained significant burns as a result of hot water in a bath tub.

Detectives from Crimes Against Children took over the investigation and determined the burns were not the result of an accident.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has removed three other children from the home.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Arpaio wants to call Sessions as witness at contempt trial

    Arpaio wants to call Sessions as witness at contempt trial

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:49:49 GMT
    Joe Arpaio (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Joe Arpaio (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose agency is prosecuting the lawman for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.

    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose agency is prosecuting the lawman for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.

  • Hamilton HS football player pleads not guilty in hazing case

    Hamilton HS football player pleads not guilty in hazing case

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:21:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:25:29 GMT
    (Source: Pool feed)(Source: Pool feed)

    Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas has pleaded not guilty in connection with a hazing investigation Thomas entered the plea during a court appearance Thursday morning. 

    Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas has pleaded not guilty in connection with a hazing investigation Thomas entered the plea during a court appearance Thursday morning. 

  • BREAKING

    Judge denies request to delay Watson sentencing

    Judge denies request to delay Watson sentencing

    Thursday, April 13 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-04-13 18:08:59 GMT
    David Watson. (Source: Tucson News Now)David Watson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.

    A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly