Woman accused of intentionally burning child in hot bath released from jail

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

Samantha Osteraas has been released from jail, according to officials. She was released on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Osteraas was arrested and is facing child abuse charges after detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department determined that her 5-year-old child's hot-water burns were not due to an accident.

According to a PCSD news release, 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas was arrested on Jan. 5. She was booked into the Pima County jail for two counts of child abuse.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

According to the PCSD release, deputies went to a home in the 2900 block of West Sun Ranch Trail on Dec. 29 for a report of a rescue follow-up. There they learned the child had sustained significant burns as a result of hot water in a bath tub.

Detectives from Crimes Against Children took over the investigation and determined the burns were not the result of an accident.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has removed three other children from the home.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.