Man gets prison for driving drunk, hitting deputy - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Man gets prison for driving drunk, hitting deputy

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Connect
Daniel Doubek. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Daniel Doubek. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The man accused of being drunk when he hit a deputy with his car last year has been sentenced.

Authorities said Daniel Doubek ran over Dep. Jesus Vilvaldo as Vilvaldo was conducting traffic control at the main entrance to the Pima County Fairgrounds on April 19, 2016.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Doubek pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage and DUI.

Doubek was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison and will be on probation for five years.

Vilvaldo suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Doubek did not stop after hitting Vilvaldo but he was later arrested by deputies.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Arpaio wants to call Sessions as witness at contempt trial

    Arpaio wants to call Sessions as witness at contempt trial

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:49:49 GMT
    Joe Arpaio (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Joe Arpaio (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose agency is prosecuting the lawman for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.

    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is seeking the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose agency is prosecuting the lawman for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.

  • Hamilton HS football player pleads not guilty in hazing case

    Hamilton HS football player pleads not guilty in hazing case

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:21:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:25:29 GMT
    (Source: Pool feed)(Source: Pool feed)

    Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas has pleaded not guilty in connection with a hazing investigation Thomas entered the plea during a court appearance Thursday morning. 

    Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas has pleaded not guilty in connection with a hazing investigation Thomas entered the plea during a court appearance Thursday morning. 

  • BREAKING

    Judge denies request to delay Watson sentencing

    Judge denies request to delay Watson sentencing

    Thursday, April 13 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-04-13 18:08:59 GMT
    David Watson. (Source: Tucson News Now)David Watson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.

    A judge has denied the defense request to delay sentencing for David Watson, the former Tucson Fire Captain found guilty of killing his ex-wife, her mother and her mother's friend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly