Man gets prison for driving drunk, hitting deputy

The man accused of being drunk when he hit a deputy with his car last year has been sentenced.

Authorities said Daniel Doubek ran over Dep. Jesus Vilvaldo as Vilvaldo was conducting traffic control at the main entrance to the Pima County Fairgrounds on April 19, 2016.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Doubek pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage and DUI.

Doubek was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison and will be on probation for five years.

Vilvaldo suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Doubek did not stop after hitting Vilvaldo but he was later arrested by deputies.

