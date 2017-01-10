Saguaro National Park looking for next Artist-in-Residence

For the second year in a row the Saguaro National Park is participating in the National Park Service's Artist-in-Residence (AiR) program and have opened the application process.

There are more than 50 national parks in the U.S. that offer the AiR program, with artists ranging from painters and poets to sculptors and musicians. The program offers publicity and visibility in the community, as well as developing their career and time to work on their nature-inspired works.

The AiR program allows the selected artist to live in the park for one month in either February or April, 2017. While in the park the artist will explore and lead workshops, talks and/or demonstrations on the medium of their choice (music, ink, paint, etc.) The artist will also create at least one work, at their own cost, to donate to SNP for the park's partner non-profit, the Friends of Saguaro National Park.

SNP will cover the cost of shared housing, which is located in SNP's west district, as well as materials for workshops that are open to the public (up to $200). No additional stipend is provided. The artist must cover the cost of food and transportation.

To learn more about the program and to apply CLICK HERE.

Applications need to be in by Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.