One convicted in brutal death of homeless man

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

One of the men accused in the brutal 2013 killing of a homeless man has been convicted of murder.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said John Agee was found guilty of murder on Friday, Jan. 6.

Authorities said Agee and Shane Blevins lured the victim into the wash tunnels near Granada and St. Mary’s in November 2013.

"Once there, Agee attacked the victim with a machete-style sword for close to an hour, causing bone-deep wounds to the head, arms and back," the Pima County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "Seeing that the victim was still alive, Agee grabbed a 36-pound river rock and used it to smash the victim’s head."

The PCAO said Agee and Blevins wrapped the victim's body in a tarp and hid it in a small drainage tunnel. Rain caused the body to wash out of the tunnel, and it was recovered over a mile from the scene of the crime.

Blevins had already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with possibility of parole after 25 years.

Agee will be sentenced on Feb. 7.

