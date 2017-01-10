Puppies rescued from Mexico transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

There are 10 new puppies at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA), thanks to Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter.

According to a recent HSSA release a Cananea woman, who runs the private non-profit Fundacion Unidos Por Ellos Rescate Animal, reached out to Kelly Galligan, president of Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter about the rescued puppies.

“Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter has a relationship with HSSA, because we have transferred pets into their care in the past and it just makes sense logistically”, said Galligan. Because of the small amount of resources that are available in Bisbee, the transfer of the puppies to the Tucson based non-profit was in the best interest of the puppies. “What HSSA can take care of in an hour would take us days,” Galligan continued, “HSSA can spay, neuter and vaccinate 10 puppies so much more quickly, which ultimately minimizes their length of stay in the shelter system”.

The puppies, seven Labrador retriever mixes from one litter and three additional mixed breeds, had been rescued across the border in Mexico, but were transferred to the U.S. so they would have a better chance at adoption. Galligan drove the 45 miles to Cananea to bring the pups to the U.S. They were kept overnight and fed in Bisbee, but are now in Tucson.

They will be quarantined for 7 to 10 days, per recommendation from the staff veterinarian at HSSA. The puppies have also been wormed and received their first vaccinations, as per protocol for all dogs brought to the shelter.

After the quarantine the puppies will be evaluated and either spayed or neutered before they are available for adoption.

On January 1, 2017 Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter took full control of the animal shelter and are hoping to lower the length of stay for pets in their care. Two dogs are waiting for their forever homes through Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter, while there are over 350 animals currently in the care of HSSA, many of which will be available for adoption throughout the month of January.



