Puppies rescued from Mexico transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
National Pet Day was Tuesday, April 11.
Bob Marley is quite the love bug looking for lots of attention.
The Northwest Fire District is still looking into how a fire started, that destroyed an animal rehab center on the northwest side. But the fire has not destroyed the spirits of the volunteers, as they are rebuilding now one week later.
Launched in 2016, the Dog Days of Summer program ticket package was only for Sunday games, but with this new season that kicks off on Sunday, April 9, you can now buy tickets and bring your dog on Monday too!
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...
