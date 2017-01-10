Voluntary recall of chicken products due to misbranding, possible allergens

Texas company, Perfect Fit Meals, LLC is voluntarily recalling 3,546 pounds of chicken breast product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Known allergens milk and wheat were not declared on the product label, according to the release. The problem was discovered after a distributor notified Perfect Fit Meals that the chicken product had been incorrectly labeled "lemon pepper chicken", but was in fact "blackened chicken breast", which contains milk and wheat.

The following products are subject to recall (and were produced on Dec. 20 and 21, 2016 and were shipped to military commissaries and retail establishments across the U.S.:

10.5 ounce sealed tray package containing “From the Kitchen of Cooking Light Magazine: Lemon Pepper Chicken” with “Use or Freeze By” date of 01/21/17 and lot code 2457744.2, the establishment number "P-827" is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. They should dispose of the product or return it to the store where they purchased it.

