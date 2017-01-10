Tombstone becomes 'America's Second Amendment City'

Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule signed a proclamation giving tombstone the title of "America's Second Amendment City" at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"We are going to honor the second amendment because tombstone is a gun town. There is no doubt about it," Escapule said.

The title does not change any existing laws or ordinances. Escapule says it's a symbolic way for the city to show support for the right to bear arms. He also stresses that this proclamation does not promote violence.

"It's simply that. Just a proclamation. It's not a resolution or an ordinance," Escapule said.

Escapule said Tombstone is the only place in the entire country with a proclamation like this. He was approached by several business owners in the community several weeks ago with the idea for this proclamation.

Gordon Anderson, a local business owner, was one of the people involved.

"It's ground breaking and it's thrilling," Anderson said. "We are under fire by different anti gun groups and this kind of cements our position here in tombstone."

Some residents say they're in support of this proclamation and say it's a fitting title for Tombstone.

"It fits. It fits this town because of the history. You can conceal carry or open carry. We've always had it down here. So it's just the American way," said Lee Cobb, a resident.

"It's feels good that we're supporting our constitutional rights- the way they should be supported," said Eric Sudhoff, a resident.

Tombstone will still be known "As the town too tough to die", the title of "America's Second Amendment City" will not replace it.

America’s Second Amendment

WHEREAS, the Declaration of Independence state that people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, to secure these rights,

Governments are instituted among Men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, and;”

HEREAS, the Constitution of the United States is the Supreme Law of the Land, and;

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security

of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, and;

WHEREAS, the Supreme Court, in the District of Columbia v. Heller decision, affirmed that the right to keep and bear arms is unconnected to any

service in a militia, and;

WHEREAS, City Council of Tombstone hereby proclaims the rights of the people to keep and bear arms as originally understood; in self-defense

and preservation, and in defense of our community and country, and;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Dustin L. Escapule, do hereby proclaim that from this date forward, Tombstone shall be known as “America’s Second Amendment

City” in full support of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 10th , day of January, 2017.

