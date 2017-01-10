Tombstone becomes 'America's Second Amendment City' - Tucson News Now

Tombstone becomes 'America's Second Amendment City'

By Janice Yu, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TOMBSTONE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule signed a proclamation giving tombstone the title of "America's Second Amendment City" at Tuesday's city council meeting. 

"We are going to honor the second amendment because tombstone is a gun town. There is no doubt about it," Escapule said. 

The title does not change any existing laws or ordinances. Escapule says it's a symbolic way for the city to show support for the right to bear arms. He also stresses that this proclamation does not promote violence. 

"It's simply that. Just a proclamation. It's not a resolution or an ordinance," Escapule said. 

Escapule said Tombstone is the only place in the entire country with a proclamation like this. He was approached by several business owners in the community several weeks ago with the idea for this proclamation. 

Gordon Anderson, a local business owner, was one of the people involved. 

"It's ground breaking and it's thrilling," Anderson said. "We are under fire by different anti gun groups and this kind of cements our position here in tombstone."

Some residents say they're in support of this proclamation and say it's a fitting title for Tombstone. 

"It fits. It fits this town because of the history. You can conceal carry or open carry. We've always had it down here. So it's just the American way," said Lee Cobb, a resident. 

"It's feels good that we're supporting our constitutional rights- the way they should be supported," said Eric Sudhoff, a resident. 

Tombstone will still be known "As the town too tough to die", the title of "America's Second Amendment City" will not replace it.

America’s Second Amendment
WHEREAS, the Declaration of Independence state that people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, to secure these rights,
Governments are instituted among Men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, and;”
HEREAS, the Constitution of the United States is the Supreme Law of the Land, and;
WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America states: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security
of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, and;
WHEREAS, the Supreme Court, in the District of Columbia v. Heller decision, affirmed that the right to keep and bear arms is unconnected to any
service in a militia, and;
WHEREAS, City Council of Tombstone hereby proclaims the rights of the people to keep and bear arms as originally understood; in self-defense
and preservation, and in defense of our community and country, and;
NOW THEREFORE, I, Dustin L. Escapule, do hereby proclaim that from this date forward, Tombstone shall be known as “America’s Second Amendment
City” in full support of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.
APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 10th , day of January, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Range Fire near Ft. Huachuca 50 percent contained

    UPDATE: Range Fire near Ft. Huachuca 50 percent contained

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:14:21 GMT
    Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

  • ATF: Increase in number of lost or stolen firearms in 2016

    ATF: Increase in number of lost or stolen firearms in 2016

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:14:15 GMT

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL).  FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms. 

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL).  FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms. 

  • Pima Co. Sheriff: New RICO laws unnecessary

    Pima Co. Sheriff: New RICO laws unnecessary

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:46:17 GMT

    "For a very long time, RICO funds have been appropriately administered by law enforcement agencies all across the country," Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier said. "Unfortunately, the rules have been deviated by some law enforcement agencies." It was Napier's agency, under a different administration, who "deviated" from the old laws.

    "For a very long time, RICO funds have been appropriately administered by law enforcement agencies all across the country," Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier said. "Unfortunately, the rules have been deviated by some law enforcement agencies." It was Napier's agency, under a different administration, who "deviated" from the old laws.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

  • UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:40:29 GMT
    Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

Powered by Frankly