Council waiting for final language on hands-free ordinance - Tucson News Now

Council waiting for final language on hands-free ordinance

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Changes could be coming to what you can do behind the wheel in the city of Tucson.

During Tuesday’s study session, the city council discussed adopting a hands-free ordinance similar to the one that just took effect in Oro Valley

Four years ago, the city created a texting ban.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said it has been difficult for his officers to enforce the ban.

It was a proposal brought up by council members Steve Kozachik and Paul Cunningham who originally wanted officers to pull someone over if they simply had a phone in their hands for any purpose.  

However, council members agreed to compromise.  

Instead, officers would only be able to write you a ticket if you commit another traffic violation, like speeding, first. 

“There were some concerns raised that I wanted to be sensitive to and that was the profiling question,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 council member. “It doesn’t defeat the purpose because we have a larger minority community in this town than Oro Valley does so to be sensitive to that shows leadership.” 

Councilwoman Regina Romero brought the issue of profiling to the table.

“The studies show that Latinos and African Americans are desperately impacted by stops with these types of primary offense laws,” Romero explained. 

Council members agreed to see how it all plays out during a six-month educational period where it would be up to the officer’s discretion if you get a ticket. 

That ticket could cost you $250 or more. 

They also discussed possibly making this “hands-free” ordinance a primary offense after they look at the data from the educational period. 

Tuesday, they voted 6-1 to bring back final language on a hands free ordinance in two weeks. The one vote against this was council member Richard Fimbres who felt it needed more work. 

At this point, this hands-free ordinance is a proposal and council can still make changes.

We could see the new law approved as early as two weeks from today. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Range Fire near Ft. Huachuca 50 percent contained

    UPDATE: Range Fire near Ft. Huachuca 50 percent contained

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:14:21 GMT
    Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)Wildfire burning near East gate of Ft. Huachuca. (Source: Whetstone Fire District/Facebook)

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

    According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.   

  • ATF: Increase in number of lost or stolen firearms in 2016

    ATF: Increase in number of lost or stolen firearms in 2016

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:14:15 GMT

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL).  FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms. 

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL).  FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms. 

  • Pima Co. Sheriff: New RICO laws unnecessary

    Pima Co. Sheriff: New RICO laws unnecessary

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:46:17 GMT

    "For a very long time, RICO funds have been appropriately administered by law enforcement agencies all across the country," Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier said. "Unfortunately, the rules have been deviated by some law enforcement agencies." It was Napier's agency, under a different administration, who "deviated" from the old laws.

    "For a very long time, RICO funds have been appropriately administered by law enforcement agencies all across the country," Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier said. "Unfortunately, the rules have been deviated by some law enforcement agencies." It was Napier's agency, under a different administration, who "deviated" from the old laws.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:40:29 GMT
    Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

Powered by Frankly