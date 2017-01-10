Council waiting for final language on hands-free ordinance

According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL). FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms.
"For a very long time, RICO funds have been appropriately administered by law enforcement agencies all across the country," Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier said. "Unfortunately, the rules have been deviated by some law enforcement agencies." It was Napier's agency, under a different administration, who "deviated" from the old laws.
A tweet posted Thursday, April 13 by @CBPArizona, the official account of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in all of Arizona, is the most recent recruiting push.
Tucson has begun the process of trying to plug a $8.9 million budget deficit but hasn't progressed very far before announcing there will be no pay hikes.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
