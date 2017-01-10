Council waiting for final language on hands-free ordinance

Changes could be coming to what you can do behind the wheel in the city of Tucson.

During Tuesday’s study session, the city council discussed adopting a hands-free ordinance similar to the one that just took effect in Oro Valley.

Four years ago, the city created a texting ban.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said it has been difficult for his officers to enforce the ban.

It was a proposal brought up by council members Steve Kozachik and Paul Cunningham who originally wanted officers to pull someone over if they simply had a phone in their hands for any purpose.

However, council members agreed to compromise.

Instead, officers would only be able to write you a ticket if you commit another traffic violation, like speeding, first.

“There were some concerns raised that I wanted to be sensitive to and that was the profiling question,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 council member. “It doesn’t defeat the purpose because we have a larger minority community in this town than Oro Valley does so to be sensitive to that shows leadership.”

Councilwoman Regina Romero brought the issue of profiling to the table.

“The studies show that Latinos and African Americans are desperately impacted by stops with these types of primary offense laws,” Romero explained.

Council members agreed to see how it all plays out during a six-month educational period where it would be up to the officer’s discretion if you get a ticket.

That ticket could cost you $250 or more.

They also discussed possibly making this “hands-free” ordinance a primary offense after they look at the data from the educational period.

Tuesday, they voted 6-1 to bring back final language on a hands free ordinance in two weeks. The one vote against this was council member Richard Fimbres who felt it needed more work.

At this point, this hands-free ordinance is a proposal and council can still make changes.

We could see the new law approved as early as two weeks from today.

