Minimum wage increase forcing some businesses to raise prices

The Tucson Police Department is asking for help from taxpayers to replace hundreds of vehicles in their fleet that are past their recommended lifespan.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for help from taxpayers to replace hundreds of vehicles in their fleet that are past their recommended lifespan.
According to Arizona Game and Fish, more animals are using the crossings, including coyotes, javelina, grey foxes and even desert tortoises.
According to Arizona Game and Fish, more animals are using the crossings, including coyotes, javelina, grey foxes and even desert tortoises.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
According to Whetstone Fire District's Facebook page it is a wildland fire located just outside the East gate of Fort Huachuca off Highway 82 in the Presidential Estates off Sanders Road.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL). FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports 18,394 firearms were lost or stolen from Federal Firearm Licensees (FFL). FFLs are businesses certified by the government to sell, distribute or build firearms.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.
A West Memphis man claims police beat him up, but police are telling a different story.
A West Memphis man claims police beat him up, but police are telling a different story.