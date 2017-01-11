Red Cross sees devastating drop in blood donations

The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood donation crisis.

Samantha Bivens with the Southern Arizona Red Cross said the organization usually sees a d rop in donations in the winter months, but this winter has hit them harder than normal.

She said they have seen 37,000 fewer donations in November and December due winter storms and the holidays.

Bivens said every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation.

Right now, the supply is lower than the demand.

If this crisis continues, surgeries will have to be canceled.

One donations can save three lives.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities across Southern Arizona:

Green Valley

1/13/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church - High, 505 N La Canada Dr

1/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

Oro Valley

1/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

1/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

1/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road

Tucson

Broadway Blood Donation Center - 7139 E Broadway Blvd.

Monday and Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: noon – 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center - 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Monday and Tuesday: 2 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Other locations:

1/11/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., UA Main Library Cherry Pullout In Session, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alcoa Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Voyager RV Resort High, 8701 S. Kolb Rd.

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Desert View Theater, 39900 Clubhouse Dr

1/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Saint Josephs Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd.

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Edge High School, 2555 E. First Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., UA Main Library Cherry Pullout In Session, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E 22nd St

1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th Street

Rio Rico

1/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rio Rico High School, 590 Camino Lito Galindo

