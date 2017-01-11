TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A few of the people banned from the UA campus. (Source: UAPD)

Good morning, Tucson!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K

TOP STORIES

1. ONE DEAD, FOUR HURT IN CRASH ON HOUGHTON ROAD

One teen is dead and four other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road Tuesday morning, authorities said. http://tucsonne.ws/2j0RuQh

Deputies responded to the area of Houghton and Andrada roads for a report of a rollover crash just after 8:30 a.m.

When they got there, they discovered two people had been ejected from the vehicle.

SAD UPDATE: One dead, four injured in single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road near Pima County Fairgrounds >> https://t.co/zJwQ3ZvX3V pic.twitter.com/TYIodepDtm — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 10, 2017

One of them, a 16-year-old student at Pantano High School, died at the scene.

The other, a 25-year-old who deputies determined was the driver, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Small memorial at yesterday's deadly rollover crash site on Houghton & Andrada Rd. 16yo. Pantano High student killed. #Vail #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nJkP3ikixU — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 11, 2017

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

2. TUCSON WOMAN ACCUSED OF INTENTIONALLY BURNING CHILD

A Tucson woman was arrested and faces child abuse charges after detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department determined that her 5-year-old child's hot-water burns were not due to an accident. http://tucsonne.ws/2jrW7Ce

According to a PCSD news release, 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas was arrested on Jan. 5. She was booked into the Pima County jail for two counts of child abuse.

BREAKING: #Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child in a hot bath https://t.co/nwZvoWxwUG pic.twitter.com/ehnu86hIqe — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 10, 2017

The child is in critical condition.

3. UAPD SHARES NAMES, FACES OF PEOPLE KICKED OFF CAMPUS

The names and faces of nearly 40 people not allowed on the University of Arizona, or at least some school buildings, are posted on the University of Arizona Police Department's website. http://tucsonne.ws/2iFhmk0

Offenses that prompt an exclusionary order can be as minor as disrupting the library or as serious as a criminal charge, but a person does not have to commit a crime to be ordered out, according to Sgt. Cindy Spasoff with UAPD.

Click the link for a look at all 38 people currently kicked off @UofA campus #Tucson https://t.co/APxmM6y7tA pic.twitter.com/S2natp38Ww — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 10, 2017

She said orders can be limited to specific buildings on campus, like the library, or cover the entire university.

HAPPENING TODAY

Arizona is launching a program to try to curb the opioid addiction epidemic in the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order creating a pilot program for about 200 state prison inmates who are addicted to opioids and who qualify for the state's version of Medicaid.

The inmates would volunteer to receive counseling and a drug called Vivitrol for at least six months after they're released from prison.

WEATHER

A cool start to the morning as students head back to class at the University of Arizona.

Today will be mostly sunny, and will warm up to about 70 degrees.

Clear conditions overnight with lows in the 40s.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.