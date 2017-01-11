Vail community calls for change after tragic crash

A memorial is forming at the crash site where a teen died Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Just one day after a deadly rollover crash south of Tucson, the community in Vail is calling for change.

A small memorial is already forming at the crash site where a 16-year-old boy died on Houghton Road near Andrada Road.

The teen, who was a student at Pantano High School, was a passenger in a car with four other people when the 25-year-old driver lost control.

The car rolled multiple times and both the teen and the driver were ejected.

That driver was taken to the hospital, and the three other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

On social media, community members are reminding parents to talk to their children about staying safe on the road.

According to a Facebook post in one neighborhood group, the Santa Rita Foothills Community Association, Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy is planning to visit the crash site on Thursday morning.

The post says the supervisor will be meeting with concerned citizens and community leaders at Pantano High School’s conference room at 8:45 a.m. to hear from the community.

Edward Buster, president of the neighborhood association, posted the following statement online:

“I am sure any one of us can recount the countless accidents, incidences and near-misses during our travels to or from our township. Today, someone’s child, friend, neighbor and loved one was involved in an automobile accident which came at a far too heavy cost. We continue to see the escalation of countless issues and problematic concerns along the main artery to our schools, our local businesses, and to our community. It is time for all of us to come together as a community to bring about a positive and permanent resolve.”

The Vail School District has not publicly made a statement about the loss of one of its students.

