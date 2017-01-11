Age is just a number for Tucson seniors

Seniors in the Tucson community are on the move and competing in the 33rd Annual Senior Olympic Festival.

Mike Davis, program coordinator and Curtis Woody, a competitor, stopped by Fox 11 Daybreak to show us what it's all about.

The festival runs until Friday, Feb. 4.

There are plenty of events to compete in:

Happening this Friday, Jan. 13:

Shooting - Trap and Skeet at the Pima Co. Southeast Regional Park at 10 a.m.

Regular & Adapted Bowling at Lucky Strike Bowl at 12 p.m.

Happening this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Road Races at Reid Park - Ramada 31

Many more events are in store and if you're 50 and over, you can still sign up!

Check it out HERE.

