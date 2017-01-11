UPDATE: Note with vague threat leads to soft lockdown at Tucson High

Tucson High Magnet School was placed on a soft lockdown briefly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, because of a threatening note, according to police.

Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan said someone left a typewritten note at the school containing a vague threat against the school.

The TPD bomb squad was dispatched as a precaution. Bomb-sniffing dogs did not find anything.

Spokeswoman Stefanie Boe for the Tucson Unified School District said instruction continued as normal.

Additional police will join the usual SRO officers at the school at least for today.

A soft lockdown means the campus closed, and that no one new can enter the building. The soft lockdown was lifted at about 10:30 a.m.

Early information provided by school district officials said the soft lockdown was in response to police activity in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about who left the message is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.