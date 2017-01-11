UPDATE: Stabbing suspect turns himself in; officials ID victim - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Stabbing suspect turns himself in; officials ID victim

By John Ames, Digital Content Executive Producer
James Murray Reaves (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) James Murray Reaves (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing incident turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 32-year-old James Murray Reaves called 911 to turn himself in to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Reaves was taken into custody near Whetstone, AZ, for an arrest warrant related to the stabbing death of 38-year-old Damion Philipps on Monday, Jan. 9.

Reaves is being held in the Cochise County Jail, facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.

Philipps and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed early on Jan. 9 in the 2800 block of S. Shiela Avenue. Philipps died from his injuries. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

