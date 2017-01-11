Pet Pals: Meet Patty!

This week's Pet Pal is "Patty!"

She is a sweet 6-year-old Pug mix who needs her forever home!

Though Patty is quiet and camera shy, she'd thrive with the perfect family.

For more information on Patty, call The Humane Society at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also teaming up with Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter to rescue puppies from Mexico and prepare them for adoption.

Visit www.hssaz.org or see the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page for updates on their progress.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.