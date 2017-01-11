Pet Pals: Meet Patty! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Patty!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Patty!"

She is a sweet 6-year-old Pug mix who needs her forever home!

Though Patty is quiet and camera shy, she'd thrive with the perfect family.

For more information on Patty, call The Humane Society at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also teaming up with Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter to rescue puppies from Mexico and prepare them for adoption.

Visit www.hssaz.org or see the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page for updates on their progress.

