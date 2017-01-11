Re-living Lamotta's story

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Some people have such a unique and interesting life they become the inspiration for a major motion picture... but for some people one is not enough. The Bronx Bull will once again spin the saga that was boxer Frank LaMotta's life story.

Robert Deniro brought LaMotta's character to life in the 1980 hit Raging Bull. 36 years later, Martin Guigui directed the second full length feature based on the rise and struggles of the former middle weight champion of the world.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney caught up with the 94 year old who resides in Bisbee, AZ with his wife Denise part time to discuss the second installation of his life experiences on the big screen.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved