Re-living Lamotta's story

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will reportedly return to school for his junior year.
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.
The Ducks beat UA 8-4 to snap the Cats 17-game home win streak.
