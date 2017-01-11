WATCH: This may be boxing legend Jake LaMotta's final interview

KOLD News 13 sat down with boxing legend Jake LaMotta at his home in Bisbee, Arizona earlier this year.

It turned out to be one of his final interviews

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, LaMotta died at a nursing home in Miami.

The following story was originally published on Jan. 10, 2017.

Some people have such a unique and interesting life they become the inspiration for a major motion picture.

But for some people, one movie is not enough. LaMotta was one of those people.

"The Bronx Bull", which released in early 2017, sought to tell LaMotta's story again.

"God bless boxing, I love you," LaMotta told KOLD News 13.

In 1980, Robert De Niro brought LaMotta's character to life in the hit "Raging Bull."

"Raging Bull" won two Oscars, one Golden Globe and has become one of the most respected movies of all time.

KOLD News 13 caught up with the 94-year-old LaMotta at his home in Bisbee.

LaMotta said if there was anything he regretted it was not getting a fight with Rocky Marciano

"There was no opportunity for a fight," he said. "However, I would have killed him. Rocky Marciano, forget about it."

The debate still rages on why it took so long for LaMotta to get a title fight.

The movies suggest he refused to play ball with the mob, at a time when they were paying guys to take dives.

He's sticking to that script.

"I never had anything to do with them," he said. "Major, major fights and championships, all on my own. I needed nobody. I overcame."

