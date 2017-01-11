Tucson boy delivers Amazon gifts to sick children

Ben Bicknese delivered Amazon tablets and gift cards to patients at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A young cancer patient who had his wish come true returned an equally kind gesture for sick children in Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Ben Bicknese delivered Amazon tablets and gift cards to patients at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center after he spent the day before touring the Amazon fulfillment center in Phoenix, where he got a behind-the-scenes look at Amazon's operations.

Bicknese himself was treated for an illness at Diamond Children's months ago. At age six, Bicknese was diagnosed with a kidney tumor and has gone through several surgeries and chemotherapy treatments since.

But on Wednesday, Bicknese was as energetic as ever to deliver the special gifts from Amazon and summed up the experience in simple terms.

"Amazon was the best. That's it," Bicknese said.

Bicknese's mother said it was a joy to see her son so happy.

"I mean he knows it best how boring it can be in the hospital, and it's always fun to get something new and have something to do and just to pass the time so it was good," Cecilia Bicknese said.

Bicknese's giveaway is just a fraction of what's to come for other sick children staying at the hospital.

Amazon donated $2,500 worth of gift cards and 50 Amazon tablets for the pediatric unit at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center.

