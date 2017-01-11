Mayor announces program to push arts, history in schools

A single vehicle crash took a bizarre turn when the driver ended up floating down an irrigation ditch in Marana.
Each and every day, the men and women inside Tucson Fire Station 22 wonder what's next. "It started like any normal shift," said paramedic Greg Kisiel, talking about the morning of Thursday, March 30. Kisiel was in his normal station dorm room, when he learned he and his paramedic partner, Jonathan Grimes, were needed. "We got dispatched to what came in as a 'pregnancy problem,'" Kisiel said. "It seemed routine. We go on those every so often.
A mother made a stop into the Tucson Fire Department to say 'thank you' to the Station 22 paramedics who helped welcome her new baby boy into the world in unusual fashion.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said no explosives were found.
Baby Wyllow's death has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find three juveniles who were seen running from the scene of a brush fire.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
