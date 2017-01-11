Mayor announces program to push arts, history in schools

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild introduces the Great Start Program at a news conference in City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A big push is being made for students towards the arts. But an announcement Wednesday, Jan. 11, means it’ll be done outside the classroom.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild introduced the Great Start Program at a news conference in City Hall.

The concept of the program is to teach students the arts, history and science outside the classroom by getting them to attend the various museums around Tucson. Tickets, passes and coupons were donated by local nonprofit organizations.

"It really highlights that there are all these tremendous resources in the community,” said Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez. “There's only so much you can do with a textbook."

According to the mayor’s office, each area school district has come up with incentive and reward programs making use of these free opportunities for students and their families.

When asked about the necessity for a program like this, Rothschild said he believes it came from a lack of funding to various school curriculum.

"Certain programs used to be offered almost as a matter of course. I know when I was young you took art in school, and took music in school. That's not as easy anymore,” he said.

Tickets and coupons were handed out to the various districts in attendance at the conference. Those participating in the Great Start Program are TUSD, Sunnyside Unified School District, Amphitheater School District, Flowing Wells Unified School District, and Vail School District.

Participating organizations include the Arizona Historical Society, Children's Museum Tucson, Jewish History Museum and Holocaust History Center, MOCA, Reid Park Zoo, Tucson Museum of Art, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, and University of Arizona Museum of Art.

According to the mayor’s office, the tickets and coupons are expected to last the districts until the end of the spring semester. There are plans in the works to continue the Great Start Program past that point.

