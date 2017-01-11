SAAF to open new center for LGBTQ youth

The Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th - A SAAF Place for Youth will provide support and encouragement and assist children, teens and young adults who are homeless and/or who have a need of services offered. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation will open the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th - A SAAF Place for Youth this summer.

The center will support 13-to-26-year-olds in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, as well as their allies.

SAAF has been operating youth programs in cramped space where the SAAF offices are.

The new center for youth will be on Fourth Avenue, a more central location.

The Center on 4th will provide support and encouragement and assist children, teens and young adults who are homeless and/or who have a need of services offered.

SAAF's goal is to raise $1.8 million for the project.

It has raised $1.5 million so far.

