SAAF to open new center for LGBTQ youth

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
