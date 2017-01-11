New report lists Tucson as 'least recession recovered' large cit - Tucson News Now

New report lists Tucson as 'least recession recovered' large city

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson is the least recession recovered large city in the U.S. according to a new 2017 report from WalletHub. 

Analysts at WalletHub compared more than 500 cities in the U.S. that varied in size from the "inflow of college-educated workers" to "share of households receiving public assistance" to "homeownership rate". 

The following is how the Old Pueblo ranked, according to the report (1=Most Recovered, 253=Avg.): 

  • 362nd – Home Price Appreciation
  • 441st – Poverty Rate
  • 400th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs
  • 411th – Unemployment Rate
  • 388th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers
  • 215th – Foreclosure Rate
  • 337th – Public Assistance Rate
  • 104th – Consumer Non-Housing Debt
  • 397th – Labor-Force Participation Rate 

Tucson ranks 486th overall and 62nd among large cities.

Source: WalletHub

To check out the full report click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-recession-recovered-cities/5219/

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Powered by Frankly