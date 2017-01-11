New report lists Tucson as 'least recession recovered' large city

There are multiple reports of shots fired at Firebirds Grill at La Encantada mall.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on the east side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing expensive sunglasses on February 7.
A single vehicle crash took a unusual turn when the driver ended up floating down an irrigation ditch in Marana.
Each and every day, the men and women inside Tucson Fire Station 22 wonder what's next. "It started like any normal shift," said paramedic Greg Kisiel, talking about the morning of Thursday, March 30. Kisiel was in his normal station dorm room, when he learned he and his paramedic partner, Jonathan Grimes, were needed. "We got dispatched to what came in as a 'pregnancy problem,'" Kisiel said. "It seemed routine. We go on those every so often.
A mother made a stop into the Tucson Fire Department to say 'thank you' to the Station 22 paramedics who helped welcome her new baby boy into the world in unusual fashion.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driver
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
