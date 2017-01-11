New report lists Tucson as 'least recession recovered' large city

Tucson is the least recession recovered large city in the U.S. according to a new 2017 report from WalletHub.

Analysts at WalletHub compared more than 500 cities in the U.S. that varied in size from the "inflow of college-educated workers" to "share of households receiving public assistance" to "homeownership rate".

The following is how the Old Pueblo ranked, according to the report (1=Most Recovered, 253=Avg.):

362nd – Home Price Appreciation

441st – Poverty Rate

400th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs

411th – Unemployment Rate

388th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers

215th – Foreclosure Rate

337th – Public Assistance Rate

104th – Consumer Non-Housing Debt

397th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

Tucson ranks 486th overall and 62nd among large cities.

To check out the full report click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-recession-recovered-cities/5219/

