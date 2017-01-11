Marana neighborhoods seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on the east side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said no explosives were found.
Baby Wyllow's death has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report.
Flagstaff police say they are investigating a number of threats found at Flagstaff High School. Between March 8 and march 28, five notes were found in bathrooms at Flagstaff High School.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of the hitchhiker who jumped out of a suspect's car during a pursuit in Williams late last month. That suspect was 31-year-old John Freeman, the gunman who caused Bearizona to be locked down on March 27 during a pursuit on I-40.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driver
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
