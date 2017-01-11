Marana neighborhoods seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Marana Police Department is investigating an increase of vehicle break-ins at Continental Ranch, Continental Reserve, and Gladden Farms neighborhoods.

According to an MPD release, 14 vehicles have been broken into so far in January, this is above average for the time of year.

Marana PD say car break ins are up. Talking to a neighbor while Safelite AutoGlass fixes daughter's car window. pic.twitter.com/t5yBATPcL5 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 12, 2017

Property was stolen from vehicles that were left unlocked, stated the release.

Marana Police told Tucson News Now there were:

OCTOBER 2016= 29 car break-ins

NOVEMBER 2016 = 36 car break-ins

DECEMBER 2016 = 46 car break-ins

JANUARY 2017 = 14 which is double what Marana police investigate on an average month

OF ALL CASES

3/4 of cases, doors unlocked

1/4 of cases, doors locked but windows broken

Tucson News Now went to the Signature at Silverbell Place neighborhood. It’s located across the street from Crossroads at Silverbell Park. One family on Clemens Way woke up Tuesday morning to a smashed passenger side window. They estimated thieves took thousands of dollars worth of stuff from their daughter’s car. It was locked and parked in the driveway.

“Clothing, jewelry, credit cards, cash, and a GoPro camera,” said John McElroy.

Today McElroy watched at an auto glass repair company fixed the mess. But his daughter's car wasn't the only target.

The suspects broke two windows on a Honda Civic down the street and rummaged through the glove box.

A third neighbor is dealing with the trouble too. He said his truck’s doors were locked too.

“It could've been worse,” said Todd Glick. “There wasn't much in our truck in our truck to take so luckily it was just a broken window.”

The MPD is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. They are also reminding residents the simplest way to not be a victim is to not leave property in their vehicles and always remember to lock their car doors.

Safety Flyer by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Anyone with information on any of the break-ins is asked to call the Marana Police Department at (520) 382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

