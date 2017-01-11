UA's Furyk named Ryder Cup captain

The 1992 Univ. of Arizona product has not ruled out being the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Jim Furyk has been appointed U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.



Furyk will be in charge of a team that will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry. The Americans ended a three-match losing streak last year at Hazeltine with a 17-11 victory.



Thomas Bjorn will be the European captain.



Furyk played on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams and had a 10-20-4 record. He played on only two winning teams, in 1999 at Brookline and 2008 at Valhalla.



The Americans reshaped their thinking after a loss at Gleneagles in 2014. They formed a task force aimed at better continuity, and then turned the decisions over to a Ryder Cup committee of three players and three PGA of America officials.

