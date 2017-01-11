House fire on northwest side near Orange Grove and Shannon

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Northwest Fire District crews are responding to a house fire in the 3000 block of West Wildwood, near Orange Grove and Shannon.

According to Brian Keeley, spokesman for NWFD several 911 calls have been made about flames at the home.

Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched, and were able to quickly put out the fire, which appeared to be in the attic space.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

The homeowners arrived on scene shortly after the first units arrived, according to NWFD officials.

The family including children will be displaced for the night. The Northwest Fire Community Assistance Team along with the Red Cross will be assisting the family with a place to stay for the night.

NWFD investigators have begun their search into the cause of the fire and there is no immediate dollar loss estimate.

