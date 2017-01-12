PCSD: Driver in fatal rollover arrested, now facing several charges

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Two men are dead and a woman was injured Friday night in a shooting at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.
The pedestrian killed on the south side of Tucson earlier this month has been identified as 53-year-old Rafael H. Duran and authorities need help finding one of the vehicles involved in the accident.
Each and every day, the men and women inside Tucson Fire Station 22 wonder what's next. "It started like any normal shift," said paramedic Greg Kisiel, talking about the morning of Thursday, March 30. Kisiel was in his normal station dorm room, when he learned he and his paramedic partner, Jonathan Grimes, were needed. "We got dispatched to what came in as a 'pregnancy problem,'" Kisiel said. "It seemed routine. We go on those every so often.
A mother made a stop into the Tucson Fire Department to say 'thank you' to the Station 22 paramedics who helped welcome her new baby boy into the world in unusual fashion.
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on the east side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
