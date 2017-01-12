PCSD: Driver in fatal rollover arrested, now facing several charges

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested the driver involved in the fatal rollover that occurred in Vail on Tuesday.

According to the PCSD release, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. Rivera was the driver of the car that was involved in the rollover crash on Jan. 10 that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

Rivera faces the following charges: one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of aggravated DUI, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of felony endangerment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

