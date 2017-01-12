PCSD: Driver in fatal rollover arrested, now facing several char - Tucson News Now

breaking

PCSD: Driver in fatal rollover arrested, now facing several charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested the driver involved in the fatal rollover that occurred in Vail on Tuesday.

According to the PCSD release, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.  Rivera was the driver of the car that was involved in the rollover crash on Jan. 10 that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.  

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Rivera faces the following charges: one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of aggravated DUI, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of felony endangerment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

[READ MORE: Vail community calls for change after tragic crash]

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Two dead, one injured in shooting at La Encantada Mall

    UPDATE: Two dead, one injured in shooting at La Encantada Mall

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:36:41 GMT

    Two men are dead and a woman was injured Friday night in a shooting at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.

    Two men are dead and a woman was injured Friday night in a shooting at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.

  • Marana police search for brush fire suspects

    Marana police search for brush fire suspects

    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-04-15 05:39:39 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.

    The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.

  • UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in crash

    UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in crash

    Saturday, April 15 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-04-15 04:39:34 GMT

    The pedestrian killed on the south side of Tucson earlier this month has been identified as 53-year-old Rafael H. Duran and authorities need help finding one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

    The pedestrian killed on the south side of Tucson earlier this month has been identified as 53-year-old Rafael H. Duran and authorities need help finding one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

    •   
Powered by Frankly