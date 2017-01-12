Strong finish pushes Phoenix past Pima men

Sydni Stallworth finished with 26 points in the Pima women's victory (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics.

Zach Evans scored 20 points for the Aztecs in their loss to Phoenix (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics).

The Pima Community College basketball teams split their home games Wednesday night against Phoenix College.

The 19th ranked PCC men fell to the No. 8 Bears 96-89.

The Aztecs (11-5, 5-3 in ACCAC) took an 84-83 lead after sophomore Zach Evans (Hamilton HS) hit a three-pointer with 4:19 left in the game but Phoenix (13-3, 6-2 in ACCAC) hit back-to-back three-point shots and turned it into a 10-0 run to put them ahead 93-84 with 1:24 left in the game.

Sophomore Deion James’ (Empire HS) produced his eighth double-double of the season and his sixth in eight ACCAC conference games. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Emilio Acedo (Salpointe Catholic HS) had 23 points while Evans contributed with 20 points as he went 4 for 8 from three-point range. He also had six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile the No. 2 ranked Aztec women (12-3, 6-2 in ACCAC) beat the Bears (6-9, 3-5) 94-71.

Sophomore Sydni Stallworth (Palo Verde HS) scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half. Sophomore Bree Cates finished with 20 points.

The Aztecs opened the game with a 14-0 run as their defense forced the Bears to miss their first 12 shots.

PCC will be back on the road Saturday at Central Arizona College. The women's game will start at 2 p.m. with the men to follow at 4 p.m.

